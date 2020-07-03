Robert D. Kemmerer, Sr., 87, a resident of Luther Crest, formerly of Slatington, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He was the husband of Pauline K. (Cerrone) Kemmerer, whom he married on June 28, 1952. Born in Slatington on March 26, 1933, he was the son of the late Rueben and Katherine (Jones) Kemmerer. Robert was a graduate of Slatington High School, Class of 1951. He then was employed as a truck driver for more than 30 years, working for various trucking companies including Harold Stevens. An avid sportsman, his passions were hunting and fishing.



In addition to his wife Pauline, Robert is survived by a son: Robert D. Kemmerer, Jr. and wife Brenda of Reston, VA; Daughter: Kathy Sue and husband Joe Tagliaboschi of Yountville, CA; grandchildren: Matthew & Jonathan Kemmerer, Stacie Joy Morin; 7 great-grandchildren; sister: Betty Lou and husband Lewis Rauch. He was pre-deceased by siblings Bruce Kemmerer and Janet LeVan.



A celebration of life for this wonderful man will be held at a later date, arrangements are under the direction of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington.



