Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
Robert D. Kichline Obituary
Robert D. Kichline, 79, of Macungie, died August 18, 2019 in St. Luke's Hospital Allentown Campus. He was the husband of Dolores M. (Bonner) Kichline. Born in Fullerton, he was the son of the late Clark R. and Pauline V. (Heckman) Kichline. He honorably served his country in the Army during Vietnam. Bob worked as a director of food services for M.W. Wood and Sodexo for 35 years, retiring in 1998. He was a member of Old Zionsville U.C.C. He was a member of the Lower Lehigh Lions Club, past commander of the Disabled American Veterans, past commander of the United Veterans, and past commander of the District II Veterans. Robert is survived by his wife of 43 years, Dolly; son, Chad C. Kichline and wife Joy of Fuquay-Varina, NC; grandson, Samuel Malachi Kichline. He was predeceased by brothers, Earl and Clark Kichline and sister, Pauline Ecker. Funeral Services with military honors will be held on Sat., Aug. 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus. Viewing 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Old Zionsville U.C.C., P.O. Box 215, Old Zionsville, PA 18068.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 20, 2019
