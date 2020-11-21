1/1
Robert D. Kudlak Sr.
Robert D Kudlak Sr., 79, of Myrtle Beach, SC passed away peacefully at home on November 6, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife Patricia in 2016. Born in Quakertown, he was the son of the late Andrew and Veronica (Hradeal) Kudlak. Bob was a Firefighter for the City of Allentown, retiring in 1996 after 28 years of service.

Survivors include sons Robert Jr (Daneen) of Myrtle Beach, SC and Barry of Huntington Beach, CA. Grandchildren Jordan and Brett of South Carolina, and Corrine, Danielle and great-grandson Adonis of California, brother Andrew (Melita) of Allentown, and K9 companions Sadie and Roxie.

Services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Contributions can be made to IAFF Local 302 Welfare Fund, 723 Chew Street, Allentown PA 18102.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 21, 2020.
1 entry
November 20, 2020
Sir,
Thank You for Your service as a firefighter.

God Bless You!
