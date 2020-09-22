Robert D. Park, 86, of East Greenville, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice, Bethlehem, PA. Born in Altoona, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Amon and Alma (Ferry) Park. Robert was married 36 years to his wife Sandra (Kochenash) Park. Robert came from a railroading family and worked for the Pennsylvania Railroad and Conrail for a total of 35 years before retiring. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He loved traveling and driving his MGB to car shows and races at his favorite place, the Finger Lakes. He was involved for years in the Milford Township Historical Society and Life Long Learning. Besides his wife, he is survived by sons, Kevin (Cindy) of Spring Hill, Florida, Brian of Trevose, PA; and grandchildren, Kevin Jr. (KJ), Laura, Andrew, and Lindsay. Due to the COVID restrictions, there will be no viewing or funeral service. A celebration of life will be held at a future time. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local food bank.



