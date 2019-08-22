|
Robert D. "Bob" Repp of Ocala, FL passed away on July 29, 2019 at Ocala Regional Medical Center. He was the husband of Cynthia "Cindy" (Haines) Repp with whom he shared 38 years of marriage. Born on April 14, 1949 in Allentown, he was the son of Emma (Scheetz) Repp and the late Robert E. Repp. He was a 1967 graduate of Dieruff High School and a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Bob's love of art and basketball led him through 43 years of teaching and coaching in Penn Hills, PA, Miami Fl and finally at Lake Weir High School where he also served as athletic director. Bob excelled at photography and enjoyed hiking and camping trips where he took scenic pictures of waterfalls. More than anything, he cherished time spent with his family, especially with his grandchildren. He will be so greatly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his wife Cindy, Bob is survived by his daughter Sarah Repp of Ocala, son Michael (Ashley) Repp of Winnetka, CA; grandchildren Lee, Ella, and Emma; mother Emma Repp Kuczek of Whitehall, sister Phyllis (Ed) MacKay of Durham, NH, and twin sister Linda (Dan) Cruttenden of Nazareth.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 22, 2019