Robert D. Richelderfer, 80 years, of Coplay passed away peacefully Friday, October 30, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Faye (Kehler) Richelderfer. Bob was born in Mahanoy City, Pa., he was the son of the late Frank W. and Hazel (Draper) Richelderfer.
He was a graduate of Mahanoy City High School and the McCann School of Business and served as a chaplain's assistant in the U.S. Navy.
Bob was a kind, loving, generous man who lived life to the fullest. Music was in his soul. Beginning when he was 14 he served as organist at churches in Mahanoy City, Shenandoah, Reading, and Allentown. We are currently celebrating his 49th anniversary as a Music Director at the Presbyterian Church of Catasauqua. He was employed in the Advertising Department of the Morning Call for 32 years. He was a member of the American Guild of Organists, volunteer at the Art Museum, and a supporter of the fine arts. He taught private organ and piano lessons for many years.
He loved to travel both at home and abroad, but his greatest pleasure came from the peace and serenity experienced on annual vacations to beautiful Cape Cod.
We will always remember him as a loving husband, father, and adoring grandfather to his loving grandchildren.
Survivors: Wife Faye. Daughters: Tammy Dinda and her husband Mark and Tara Nelson and her husband John. Grandchildren: Ireland, Ian, Emily, Isabella, Sebastian and Connor. Brother: William O. Richelderfer and his wife Julia. Sister-in-law Bonnie Fetterolf and her husband John and nieces and nephews.
Contributions: May be made to the Presbyterian Church of Catasauqua 210 Pine Street Catasauqua, Pa. 18032, to the Bob Richelderfer Memorial Fund.
Services and Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. A service of Joy and Celebration will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. of Catasauqua. Online memorials may be made to www.brubakerfuneralhome.com
