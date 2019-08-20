|
Robert D. Smith, III, 71, of New Tripoli, PA. passed away peacefully in his home on August 17, 2019. He was the husband of Linda A. (Murphy) Smith, with whom he shared 53 years of marriage in July 2019. Bob was born in Allentown, PA., a son of the late Robert D. and Marian S. (Kimminour) Smith. He worked as a pallet maker for 33 years at the former Eichler Wood Products in Laury's Station, PA. He then later worked as a custodian for the Northwestern Lehigh School District for 20 years, until retiring in 2015. He was a lifetime member of Ontelaunee Rod and Gun Club and the Lynnport Fire Co. He was also a member of the Blue Mountain Antique Gas and Steam Engine Association. Bob was a humble man with great faith and a keen sense of humor. In addition to his loving wife, survivors include a daughter, Kristin L. Balliet of Germansville; son, Daniel S. (Tina Mantz) Smith of Slatington; three grandchildren, Michael and Emily Smith, and Lauren (Dan Losinger) Balliet; three great-grandchildren, Ellie Smith, Landon and Lyla Losinger; sisters, Janet (Terry) Moyer of Parryville, and Lori (Timothy) Sorady of Leesburg, Fl.; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dogs, Harry and Bailey. He was predeceased by his brother, Daryl Smith. A celebration of Bob's life will take place on August 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Ebenezer U.C.C. Church, 7293 Decatur St. New Tripoli, PA 18066, with a visitation period beginning at 10:00 AM. Rev. Henry A. Distler, Jr. will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be sent directly to Caring Hearts for Canine, P.O. Box 1219 Southern Pines, NC 28388 or an animal rescue of your choice. The Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, New Tripoli, PA. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences for the family can be recorded at www.nesterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 20, 2019