Robert E. A. Burkhardt, 87 years, of Fogelsville, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home in Allentown. He was the widower of Bernice B. (Hite) Burkhardt. Born in Chapmans, he was a son of the late Alfred B. and Ella (Glick) Burkhardt. He was an excavating heavy equipment operator for most of his career at Burkhardt excavating and Lehigh stone. Robert was also employed by Dorr-Oliver in Fogelsville and Sales Systems Ltd in Allentown. He was a member of Hope Community Church in Fogelsville. Robert was a volunteer firefighter for the Fogelsville Fire Co. for 21 years.
Survivors: Son, Alan, and wife Diane of Allentown, grandson, Colton Burkhardt, step grandson, Gregory Meilinger. He was predeceased by a brother, Kenneth.
Services: 11:00 AM, Monday, February 24 at Hope Community Church, 7974 Claussville Rd, Fogelsville with the Rev. Kenneth Kalisz officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the Church. Interment, Cedar Union Cemetery in Cetronia. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Home, Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hope Community Church (address above), Animals in Distress, 5075 Limeport Pike, Coopersburg, 18036 or the Fogelsville Vol. Fire Co., PO Box 1, Fogelsville, 18051.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 21, 2020