Robert E. Bradley, age 75 years, of Bethlehem, passed away on March 30, 2020. Bob was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and grew up in Georgia and Tampa, Florida where he graduated from Chamberlain High School. After graduation he joined the United States Army and began his journalism training at the Armed Forces Information School, Fort Slocumb, N.Y. He was stationed at Army Garrison Yongsan in Seoul, Korea as a broadcaster and a print journalist for the Armed Forces Network. After his military service, he served as city editor of the Gloucester County Times in N.J., editor of Today's Sunbeam in Salem, N.J., and managing editor of the Bethlehem Globe-Times. In his retirement years, Bob greatly enjoyed working as a dorm security guard at DeSales University, a supervisor of event staff at the PP&L Center, and his dream job on the parking crew for IronPigs baseball. Surviving are his wife, Jennifer (nee Wilson), sons Sean (Lindsey) and Ryan, grandsons Ted and Harry, brothers Tim and Jeff, and sister Meg Stegall. He was predeceased by his sister Joan Davies. Because of the current health crisis, a celebration of life for Bob will be held at a later date. Those desiring to make a memorial contribution in Bob's name may contact Wescoe Foundation for Pulmonary Fibrosis at https://wescoefoundationforpulmonaryfibrosis.org
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 2, 2020