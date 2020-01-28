Home

Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Saviour Cemetery
2575 Linden St
Bethlehem, PA
Robert E. Crocus


1941 - 2020
Robert E. Crocus Obituary
Robert E. Crocus, 78, of Fountain Hill died Sunday, January 26, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Fountain Hill. Born February 4, 1941 in Fountain Hill he was the son of the late Sophie (Boykovich) and Thomas P. Crocus, Jr.

Robert proudly served his country in the US Army. After being discharged from the Army he returned home and primarily became a caretaker for his parents. In his spare time Robert could often be found tending to his garden or working on antique cars.

He will be lovingly remembered by his sister-in-law, Elizabeth "Betty" Crocus, nephews, Daniel J. Crocus and girlfriend Susan, and Darrell T. Crocus and wife Jennifer, and four great nieces. He was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas P. Crocus and his beloved cat.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Holy Saviour Cemetery, 2575 Linden St., Bethlehem, PA 18017 at 11 AM. Arrangements Connell Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 28, 2020
