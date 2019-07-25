Robert E. Dietrich, Sr., 60, of New Tripoli, Pa. died July 21, 2019 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest, Allentown, Pa. He was born in Allentown, a son of Nevin G. and Arlene M. (Williams) Dietrich of New Tripoli, with whom he resided. He was employed as a truck driver for Albrights Mill of Kempton for the last 11 years. Robert was a member of the Old Time Plow Boys Assn. of Kutztown, Pa. and a member of the JBS Hunting Club of South Whitehall Township, Pa. Survivors in addition to his parents include two daughters, Alicia N. Dietrich of Wilmington, NC and Brennah Dietrich of Kutztown; a son Robert E. (Barbara) Dietrich, Jr. of Benson, NC; two brothers, Roger N. Dietrich of Kempton and Donald T. (Lori) Dietrich of Slatington; four grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. His Graveside Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:30 AM on the Jerusalem (Red) Church Cemetery, 15 Red Church Road, Kempton, PA 19529, with Rev. Gary Whittington officiating. No Calling hours. Arrangements by the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, New Tripoli, Pa. Online condolences for the family may be recorded at www.nesterfuneralhome.com. Published in Morning Call on July 25, 2019