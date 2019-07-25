Home

POWERED BY

Services
NESTER FUNERAL HOME/NEW TRIPO
8405 KINGS HWY
New Tripoli, PA 18066-4623
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Jerusalem (Red) Church Cemetery
15 Red Church Road
Kempton, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Dietrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Dietrich Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert E. Dietrich Sr. Obituary
Robert E. Dietrich, Sr., 60, of New Tripoli, Pa. died July 21, 2019 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest, Allentown, Pa. He was born in Allentown, a son of Nevin G. and Arlene M. (Williams) Dietrich of New Tripoli, with whom he resided. He was employed as a truck driver for Albrights Mill of Kempton for the last 11 years. Robert was a member of the Old Time Plow Boys Assn. of Kutztown, Pa. and a member of the JBS Hunting Club of South Whitehall Township, Pa. Survivors in addition to his parents include two daughters, Alicia N. Dietrich of Wilmington, NC and Brennah Dietrich of Kutztown; a son Robert E. (Barbara) Dietrich, Jr. of Benson, NC; two brothers, Roger N. Dietrich of Kempton and Donald T. (Lori) Dietrich of Slatington; four grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. His Graveside Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:30 AM on the Jerusalem (Red) Church Cemetery, 15 Red Church Road, Kempton, PA 19529, with Rev. Gary Whittington officiating. No Calling hours. Arrangements by the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, New Tripoli, Pa. Online condolences for the family may be recorded at www.nesterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now