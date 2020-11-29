On Friday, November 20, 2020, Robert E. Getz, aka Bob, passed away at the age of 97.



Bob was born on March 26, 1923, in Blakeslee, PA to Emory Getz and Helen Hayes. He was a WWII Combat Medic stationed in the Pacific. When Bob returned to the states, he contributed to the construction of the Pennsylvania Highway System as a heavy equipment operator/engineer.



As a prostate cancer survivor, Bob gave back as a supportive member of his cancer survivor group and he was a beloved charter member of the Bethlehem Boat Club, at one time holding the active position of The Commodore.



Preceded in death by his wife, Lois Getz of over 50 years, he lived more than 60 years on the corner of Stanhope and Livingston; always a friendly wave to passerby's and a help to the neighbors. Bob spent the last eight years at Westminster Village at Allentown, where he would still arrange to have breakfast with his buddies as often as possible.



Bob is survived by his daughter, Joan Hope; and three grandchildren and their spouses, Diana and Edward Hannot, Robert and Akiko Hope and Erika Hope-Barker. As well as being an uncle to Debbie Lashett and Ricky Keenapple; he was a great-grandfather to Anthony and Amanda Tobin and Nichole Barker; and a great-great-grandfather to Lilly, Olivia and Benjamin.



We will always remember the special summer visits with ice cream floats and Peppermint Patties, going to the boat club, gardening and taking nightly walks around the block. A man as humble and loving as Bob will always be remembered by those of us who knew him and loved him. Although we will miss him, his smile, his generosity and love, we take consolation in the good feelings of our memories.



Burial for Robert E. Getz will be Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 10:00 am. He will be laid to rest next to Lois at Bethlehem Memorial Park, located at 1851 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family hopes you do an unexpected act of kindness for someone in his name.



