Robert Hawkins
Born and raised in Glenside, PA, graduating from Cheltenham high school, Mr. Hawkins move to Souderton, then to Coopersburg.Bob raise four children and started his own metal fabricating business still being run by his son Walt. Mr. Hawkins was very independent and came to the shop daily until recently. He was a kind, generous, well informed man whom people naturally gravitated to, always in his blue jeans and sweatshirt. An Audubon advocate, gardener, extensive tree planter, beekeeper and sports enthusiast. Bob served in the army in Europe during WWII in the Ardennes Forrest during the Battle of the Bulge. He was a member of the Glenside Old Timers Baseball Team and help start the Souderton Midget Wrestling program. He was the son of the late Walter E. and Frances Stuhltrager Hawkins and the brother of and pre-deceased by Helen Yost, Jean Driesbach, Nancy Gowen, Howard, George and John Hawkins. His sister Janice (Earle) Geiger of Willow Grove, PA, and Mary-Lou Platt of Quakertown. His children and their spouses are Susan Gottshall, Mike Hawkins (Bev), Diane Vogels (Earle), Walt Hawkins (Merle) and 31 grandchildren and great grandchildren, plus his many nieces and nephews. His very large extended family and friends enjoyed the twice yearly picnics held each year and they will miss him dearly. A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.Arrangements are by the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, Telford. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 17, 2019
