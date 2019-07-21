Robert Edward McKewen, 75, passed away on April 13, 2019 in Salt Lake City, UT. He is survived by his beloved sister Margaret (Sidney) Silver, brother-in-law William Stinner, nieces Patti Silver (Jeffrey Trauberman), Lisa (Barry) Kopit, Beth Lipset and nephews David (Julie) Silver and Daniel (Laurie) Silver. He was preceded in death by his cherished sister Carol Stinner, and parents Claude and Celia McKewen. Also surviving him are 12 great nieces and nephews and 5 great, great nieces and nephews. A marriage to Adele Skolny was annulled.



Robert/Bob was much loved by his family and friends. He had an optimistic, chipper outlook and sweet disposition. Born in Allentown PA , he played football for Central Catholic H.S. and was awarded scholarships for both sports and academics. Bob attended Muhlenberg College where he also played football and was voted MVP. Bob was a sales representative for several companies in NJ and PA until he moved to Logan, Utah in the 1970s. An accident in 1978 left him brain-damaged. Despite his limitations, Bob brought happiness to everyone around him. He was recognized several times for his Outstanding Voluntary Service at Sunshine Terrace. At Angie's Restaurant he was known as the Candy Man – greeting customers with pieces of candy and making them smile.



A memorial service for Bob will be held in July at North Logan Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Brain Trauma Foundation or Alcoholics Anonymous. Published in Morning Call on July 21, 2019