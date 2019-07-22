Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
415 S. 6th St.
Emmaus, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
415 S. 6th St.
Emmaus, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Rhoads
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Rhoads Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert E. Rhoads Sr. Obituary
Robert E. Rhoads, Sr., 87, of Macungie, died July 20, 2019 in Legend Senior Living. He was the husband of the late Lorraine T. (Miller) Rhoads. Born in Boyertown, he was the son of the late Walter and Clara (Mauger) Rhoads. He worked for Air Products and Chemicals for over 40 years, retiring in 1994. He was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church, Emmaus. He honorably served his county in the Army during the Korean Conflict. Robert is survived by his daughter, Donna Diehl of Emmaus; sons, Robert E. Rhoads, Jr. and wife Carol of Allentown, Gary R. Rhoads and wife Belynda of Idaho, Brian M. Rhoads of Macungie, Gregory J. Rhoads of Macungie, and Michael A. Rhoads and wife Tammy of Emmaus; sister, Jackie Fulmer of Gilbertsville; 14 Grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Glenn T. Rhoads; brothers, Woodrow and Walter Rhoads, Jr.; sister, Pauline Moser. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 29 at 11:00 AM in St. Ann's Catholic Church, 415 S. 6th St., Emmaus. Viewing 9:30 to 11:00 AM in the church. Interment with military honors will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements.
Published in Morning Call on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
Download Now