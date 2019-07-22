Robert E. Rhoads, Sr., 87, of Macungie, died July 20, 2019 in Legend Senior Living. He was the husband of the late Lorraine T. (Miller) Rhoads. Born in Boyertown, he was the son of the late Walter and Clara (Mauger) Rhoads. He worked for Air Products and Chemicals for over 40 years, retiring in 1994. He was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church, Emmaus. He honorably served his county in the Army during the Korean Conflict. Robert is survived by his daughter, Donna Diehl of Emmaus; sons, Robert E. Rhoads, Jr. and wife Carol of Allentown, Gary R. Rhoads and wife Belynda of Idaho, Brian M. Rhoads of Macungie, Gregory J. Rhoads of Macungie, and Michael A. Rhoads and wife Tammy of Emmaus; sister, Jackie Fulmer of Gilbertsville; 14 Grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Glenn T. Rhoads; brothers, Woodrow and Walter Rhoads, Jr.; sister, Pauline Moser. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 29 at 11:00 AM in St. Ann's Catholic Church, 415 S. 6th St., Emmaus. Viewing 9:30 to 11:00 AM in the church. Interment with military honors will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. Published in Morning Call on July 22, 2019