Home

POWERED BY

Services
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Brookside Community Church,
3800 Brookside Rd,
Macungie, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Schlener
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Schlener

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert E. Schlener Obituary
Robert E. "Beans" Schlener, 82, of Macungie, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was the husband of Betty J. (Beck) Schlener, with whom he shared nearly 48 years of marriage. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Andrew and Ida (Leiberzeit) Schlener. Before retiring, he worked 30 years at Mack trucks as a stock handler. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the St. Francis Society, where he was on the bowling and dart leagues.

Survivors: wife Betty; daughter Melody J., wife of Richard S. Colfer of Alburtis; brother Eugene of Macungie; grandchildren Christopher Scott and his wife Sara and Heather Jean; great grandson Rylan. He was predeceased by brothers, William, Charles, Frank and Richard; sisters Margaret, Hilda, Wilma, Dorothy.

Services: 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 23 at Brookside Community Church, 3800 Brookside Rd, Macungie, 18062. Calling will begin at 10:00 AM. Arrangements by Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to church.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -