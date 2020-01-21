|
|
Robert E. "Beans" Schlener, 82, of Macungie, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was the husband of Betty J. (Beck) Schlener, with whom he shared nearly 48 years of marriage. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Andrew and Ida (Leiberzeit) Schlener. Before retiring, he worked 30 years at Mack trucks as a stock handler. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the St. Francis Society, where he was on the bowling and dart leagues.
Survivors: wife Betty; daughter Melody J., wife of Richard S. Colfer of Alburtis; brother Eugene of Macungie; grandchildren Christopher Scott and his wife Sara and Heather Jean; great grandson Rylan. He was predeceased by brothers, William, Charles, Frank and Richard; sisters Margaret, Hilda, Wilma, Dorothy.
Services: 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 23 at Brookside Community Church, 3800 Brookside Rd, Macungie, 18062. Calling will begin at 10:00 AM. Arrangements by Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to church.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 21, 2020