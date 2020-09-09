1/1
Robert E. Steiger
Robert E. Steiger, 93, of Allentown, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 in Cedarbrook – Fountain Hill.

Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Elmer and Maranda (Schaller) Steiger. Robert worked as a foreman and machine operator at Lehigh Die & Finishing for 42 years. He was a long-time member of Trinity Memorial Lutheran Church in Allentown. Robert loved to travel.

Survivors: Brother, Donald R. Steiger and his wife Denise of Allentown; niece, Judy Yost; nephews, Billy Bradford and Larry Wagner. Robert was preceded in death by sisters Pauline Wagner and Ethel Bradford.

Services: A visitation for relatives and friends will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 10-11 AM in the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., 46 E. Susquehanna Street, Allentown. The funeral service will be private and reserved for the family. Interment will follow at St. Mark's Cemetery, Allentown. Social distancing will be observed and we request that face coverings be worn inside the funeral home.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to St. Jude Cancer Research Hospital, Memorial/Honor Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942 or to Trinity Memorial Lutheran Church, 535 W. Emaus Avenue, Allentown, PA 18103.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
K.V. Knopp Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
K.V. Knopp Funeral Home
46 E. Susquehanna St.
Allentown, PA 18103-4129
(610) 797-3031
