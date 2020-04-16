Robert E. Trimble Jr., 79 of Forks Township, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at his residence with his wife by his side. Together they endured a courageous 3 year battle with pancreatic cancer. Bob was the husband of Dawn Frace with whom he celebrated 54 years of marriage. Born August 28, 1940 in Easton, he was the son of the late Robert E. Sr. and Mary Mills Trimble. In addition to his wife Dawn, Bob is survived by his sister, Mary Ellen Shoup of Hatboro, PA; 5 sisters-in-law; numerous nieces and nephews with whom he shared a very special bond as "Uncle Bob"; and countless friends. Due to public health concerns, a viewing and funeral service, with burial in Northampton Memorial Shrine, Palmer Township, will be private. A public Memorial Service, in celebration of Bob's life, will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Schmidt Funeral Home, PC, 407 Belvidere St., Nazareth, PA 18064. Contributions may be offered in Bob's memory to Forks U.C.C., 4500 Sullivan Trail, Stockertown, PA 18083. Please go to Bob's tribute page at schmidtfuneralhomepc.com to view a full obituary and offer condolences.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 16, 2020.