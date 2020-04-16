Robert E. Trimble
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert E. Trimble Jr., 79 of Forks Township, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at his residence with his wife by his side. Together they endured a courageous 3 year battle with pancreatic cancer. Bob was the husband of Dawn Frace with whom he celebrated 54 years of marriage. Born August 28, 1940 in Easton, he was the son of the late Robert E. Sr. and Mary Mills Trimble. In addition to his wife Dawn, Bob is survived by his sister, Mary Ellen Shoup of Hatboro, PA; 5 sisters-in-law; numerous nieces and nephews with whom he shared a very special bond as "Uncle Bob"; and countless friends. Due to public health concerns, a viewing and funeral service, with burial in Northampton Memorial Shrine, Palmer Township, will be private. A public Memorial Service, in celebration of Bob's life, will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Schmidt Funeral Home, PC, 407 Belvidere St., Nazareth, PA 18064. Contributions may be offered in Bob's memory to Forks U.C.C., 4500 Sullivan Trail, Stockertown, PA 18083. Please go to Bob's tribute page at schmidtfuneralhomepc.com to view a full obituary and offer condolences.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt Funeral Home
407 Belvidere Street
Nazareth, PA 18064-2323
610-759-2650
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved