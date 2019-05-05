Morning Call Obituaries
Robert E. Williams

Robert E. Williams Obituary
Robert E. Williams, 85, of Allentown, died Monday, April 29, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was the husband of the late Cynthia J. (Henritzy) Williams. Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late John O. and Mary L. (Fresher) Williams. A Navy veteran of the Korean War, he was a Mason and taught at Lehigh Valley Oil Heat School for many years. Survivors: sons, Scott and Eric Williams, Allentown; granddaughters, Ashley, Tiffany, Lindsey, and Emily, Allentown; sister, Alice Williams Balliet, FL; nieces; nephews. He was preceded in death by brother, John R. Williams, and sister, Alma Yeakel. Services: private. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)
Published in Morning Call on May 5, 2019
