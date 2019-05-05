|
|
Robert E. Williams, 85, of Allentown, died Monday, April 29, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was the husband of the late Cynthia J. (Henritzy) Williams. Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late John O. and Mary L. (Fresher) Williams. A Navy veteran of the Korean War, he was a Mason and taught at Lehigh Valley Oil Heat School for many years. Survivors: sons, Scott and Eric Williams, Allentown; granddaughters, Ashley, Tiffany, Lindsey, and Emily, Allentown; sister, Alice Williams Balliet, FL; nieces; nephews. He was preceded in death by brother, John R. Williams, and sister, Alma Yeakel. Services: private. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)
Published in Morning Call on May 5, 2019