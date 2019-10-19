|
|
Robert Emer Quarry, Jr., 70, of Sherman Oaks, CA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 13, 2019, in his home. He was the loving husband of Nancy Le (Rosberg) Quarry with whom he shared over 44 years of marriage, loving father of Adrienne Quarry, and loving grandfather of Perla Quarry Elbaz.
Born in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Robert was the son of the late Robert Emer Quarry, Sr. and Josephine Carmela (Prosperi) Quarry, and older brother to Colleen (Quarry) Jennings and Patrick Quarry. He grew up in Bethlehem, surrounded by a loving community of family and friends, and was a graduate of Bethlehem Catholic High School.
He later went on to obtain his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic. Robert loved his work as a chiropractor and his gift of healing was revered by all who knew him. Despite retiring from private practice in later years, he continued to help those in pain whenever they called on him. Robert spent his later years writing a book laying out his chiropractic technique so that others might use his knowledge and experience to heal their own patients.
When not at work on his book, he took delight in his family and enjoyed nothing more than spending time together with them. His kindness, warmth, good humor, and faith-filled life were examples to all who had the blessing to know him.
SURVIVORS: He is survived by his loving wife Nancy Quarry, his loving daughter Adrienne Quarry and her husband Shlomi Elbaz of California, his loving granddaughter Perla Quarry Elbaz, his loving mother Josephine Quarry of Bethlehem, PA, his loving sister Colleen Jennings and her husband Jeffrey Jennings of Virginia, and several loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Robert Emer Quarry, Sr., and his brother Patrick Quarry.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday October 22, 2019, at St. Ursula's Catholic Church, 1300 Broadway, Fountain Hill, PA 18015, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the Mass. Burial will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery. Robert's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Funeral Home, Fountain Hill.
CONTRIBUTIONS: Robert's manner of helping others was to give money directly to the people living on the streets of his community. In lieu of flowers, please consider a direct offering to the homeless in your community.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 19, 2019