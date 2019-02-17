We are sad to announce the passing of Robert F. Cahill of Palm Coast, Florida, on February 14, 2019, after a long and courageous battle against cancer. His friends and family called Bob 'the miracle man' each time he bounced back after fighting another setback. Bob was best known for his love of family, unwavering humor, giving spirit, and dedication to country. Bob was born September 3, 1944, in Worcester, Massachusetts, to William and Marcelle Cahill. He will be forever missed by his wife of 53 years, Priscilla VonIderstein Cahill. He leaves behind two sons, Robert & Sandra of Schnecksville and David and Angela of Philadelphia, two grandchildren, two brothers and their wives, as well as many nieces, nephews, and numerous life-long friends. Bob graduated from St. John's High School in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts and the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester. He entered into the Air Force as a Second Lieutenant serving from 1967 to 1979 and spent a year in Thailand at the end of the Vietnam War shutting down bases. He earned a masters in Logistics Engineering from The Air Force Institute of Technology in Dayton, Ohio and held senior positions in several Fortune 500 companies. He and Priscilla retired to Palm Coast, Florida in 2003. Never one to sit still, Bob volunteered for the Guardian ad Litem program, taught adult education classes for entrepreneurs, and served on the Flagler County Economic Development Council. He also served as an elder at Trinity Presbyterian Church and because of his love for music of all kinds, helped found the Community Chorus of Palm Coast. An avid reader, Robert also enjoyed playing golf, bridge at the Palm Coast Duplicate Bridge Club, and keeping up with his favorite New England professional sports teams as well as Duke Basketball and Holy Cross Football. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The V Foundation for Cancer Research https://www.jimmyv.org/ Published in Morning Call on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary