Robert F. Day, 90, of Luther Crest, died on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church and was preceded in death in 2012 by his beloved wife of 58 years, Shirley (Wolfe), and in 1961 by an infant daughter, Patricia Ann. Born in suburban Chicago in 1930, he attended Catholic schools in the area and earned a B. S. in Electrical Engineering from Fournier Institute of Technology in 1952. After serving in the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict, he spent most of his engineering career with RCA in Moorestown and Princeton NJ and was part of the engineering team that joined Univac in RCA's computer systems divestiture. The remaining years were spent at Univac's headquarters in Blue Bell PA and with a smaller firm in New Jersey. Shirley and Bob delighted in hosting their family and friends at their Kure Beach NC home, sharing love and laughter and making memories.
Survivors: sons, Robert F., Jr., Thomas and wife, Regina, Barry, John and wife, Joyce; daughters, Rosanne and husband, David Berger, Nancy and husband, Gregg German; ten grandchildren; three great grandsons.
Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to church, 1879 Applewood Dr. Orefield PA 18069.