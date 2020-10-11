1/1
The Rev. Robert F. Engelbrecht
The Rev. Robert F. Engelbrecht, 91, of Bethlehem, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020, in his home at Moravian Village. He and his wife, Joan (Clewell) Engelbrecht, celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary in June. Born in Watertown, Wisconsin, he was a son of the late Herbert and Esther (Meschke) Engelbrecht. A graduate of Moravian College and Theological Seminary, he graduated from Winona (Minn.) State University and furthered his education by completing a three year program at the Lutheran Theological Seminary, Philadelphia. Currently a member of Nazareth Moravian Church, he served as pastor of Hebron-Altura Moravian Church, Minn., Philadelphia III Moravian Church, Edgeboro Moravian Church, Bethlehem, PA, Emmaus Moravian Church, and in retirement Grace Moravian, Center Valley, PA.

Surviving with his wife, Joan, are daughters, Jan (Thomas) Christensen and Bobbi (James) Wagner; a son, Jay Robert (Liza) Engelbrecht, all of Bethlehem; brothers, Herbert and David, both in Wisconsin; a sister, Shirley Olsen in Michigan; grandchildren, Kristin (Christopher) Mann, Barton Wagner, William Christensen, Jana Christensen and Robert F. Engelbrecht, II; and a great-grandson, James Mann. He was predeceased by brothers, Allen and Jon and a grandson Matthew Wagner.

Services were private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to any Moravian entity or St. Luke's Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
610-866-1031
