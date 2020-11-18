Robert F. Friedman, 80, of Bethlehem, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Thomas and Catherine (Sandor) Friedman. Robert graduated from Liberty High School in 1958 where he played basketball and football. He was a standout wide receiver for Liberty and was nominated to the BIG 33 football team in 1958. He attended Fork Union Military Academy and received a bachelor's degree in economics from Seton Hall University. Robert served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from 1963-1965. He retired from BBraun Medical where he worked in the shipping department for 32 years. A member of Ss. Simon and Jude Church, he served as an usher for many years. He enjoyed watching sports, bowling, going to the movies with his brother Joe and especially spending time with his grandchildren Rachel and Benjamin whom he adored and was deeply loved by them.
Surviving are a daughter Tara Lynn Snyder, and her husband Curtis of Center Valley; a brother Joseph S. of Bethlehem; grandchildren Rachel and Benjamin; and nieces and nephew, Holly, Jill Mike and Diana.
A private family viewing was held. A memorial service celebrating Robert's life will be held at a future time. Arrangements, Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem.
