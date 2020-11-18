1/1
Robert F. Friedman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert F. Friedman, 80, of Bethlehem, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Thomas and Catherine (Sandor) Friedman. Robert graduated from Liberty High School in 1958 where he played basketball and football. He was a standout wide receiver for Liberty and was nominated to the BIG 33 football team in 1958. He attended Fork Union Military Academy and received a bachelor's degree in economics from Seton Hall University. Robert served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from 1963-1965. He retired from BBraun Medical where he worked in the shipping department for 32 years. A member of Ss. Simon and Jude Church, he served as an usher for many years. He enjoyed watching sports, bowling, going to the movies with his brother Joe and especially spending time with his grandchildren Rachel and Benjamin whom he adored and was deeply loved by them.

Surviving are a daughter Tara Lynn Snyder, and her husband Curtis of Center Valley; a brother Joseph S. of Bethlehem; grandchildren Rachel and Benjamin; and nieces and nephew, Holly, Jill Mike and Diana.

A private family viewing was held. A memorial service celebrating Robert's life will be held at a future time. Arrangements, Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem.

Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
610-866-1031
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 17, 2020
Thank You for Your service to our country.

God Bless You!
God be with your family!

Sincerely,
A Grateful US Citizen
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved