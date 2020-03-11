|
|
Robert Frederick Gerst, 89, formerly of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, passed away on March 8, 2020 at his daughter's home in Goose Creek, South Carolina. He was the husband of Mary Jane Gerst, with whom he was married for 55 years, until her passing in 2018. "Bob" was born in Philadelphia, PA, the son of Frederick and Anna Hutchinson Gerst. He grew up in Washington, DC and graduated from McKinley High School. Bob served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955 serving in the 1st Armored Division at Fort Hood, Texas. He was honorably discharged after attaining the rank of Technical Sergeant. In 1958, Bob graduated from George Washington University with a degree in Business Administration with a major in accounting. After graduation, he joined Bethlehem Steel Corporation as a member of its 1958 "Loop Course." Initially assigned to the accounting department of the Johnstown plant, he was transferred in 1962 to the corporate headquarters in Bethlehem. He was named assistant to the comptroller in 1971 and appointed assistant comptroller in 1975. Bob attended the Program for Management at the Harvard Business School. He retired from Bethlehem Steel in 1992, after 34 years of service.
Bob was a chairman of the Sub-Committee on Statistics of the American Iron and Steel Institute and a member of the Financial Executives Institute. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Bethlehem for over 50 years, a former trustee and church treasurer. In recent years, he was a member of Grace Church of Bethlehem. Bob served on the board of the Bethlehem Area Council of Churches and served as its treasurer. He was one of the original volunteers at the Crayola Factory in Easton, PA and assisted children and their families for many more years. Bob was the former president of "The Thundering Herd," a men's golf league at Saucon Valley Country Club.
He is survived by his son, James and wife Lourie of Mt. Clare, WV; a daughter, Kimberly Orr and husband David of Goose Creek, SC; and sister, Lois Matocha and husband Joe of Florida. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Marshall and Morgan Snyder, Allison and Jennifer Gerst; two step-grandchildren, Matthew and Mitchell Orr; a nephew and several nieces.
Services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Robert F. Gerst can be made to: Grace Church of Bethlehem, 521 East Locust St. Bethlehem, PA 18018.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 11, 2020