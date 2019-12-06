|
|
Robert F. Goodwin, 84, of Whitehall, passed away in his residence on December 4, 2019. He was the husband of Nancy E. (Clauser) Goodwin. They were married on August 20, 1955 and celebrated sixty-four years of marriage.
Born in Providence, RI, he was the son of the late Bernard W. Goodwin and Rose M. (Carrier) Howard. Robert was a U.S. Marine Corp veteran of the Vietnam War and retired after twenty years of service to his country. He was a member of the Marine Corp League and the American Legion, Whitehall. Robert was a faithful member of Faith Bible Baptist Church, Hamburg.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children: Danita L., wife of Scott Nadeau, Woodbridge, VA; and Gary L. Goodwin, and wife Chris, Sante Fe, NM; two grandchildren: Scott Nadeau and Makayla Rycroft; and four great-grandchildren: Charlotte and Abigail Nadeau; and Parker and Emerson Rycroft.
Services will be held on Monday at 11:00 am from Faith Bible Baptist Church, 138 Maple Drive, Hamburg. A viewing will be held in the church Monday 10:00 to 11:00 am. Burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery on Tuesday at 10:00 am. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 6, 2019