Robert F. Hoffman, Jr., 70 of Easton, PA died June 29, 2019. Born in Millburn, NJ he was a graduate of Millburn HS and Montclair State College. He was a Sgt. in the Air Force during the Vietnam War and employed by NEMF, Elizabeth, NJ as an information technology manager. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Patricia; 8 stepchildren, including: Heidi, Charles, Jamie & Jennifer; brother: William; sister: Laura Bournique; & 6 grandchildren. Services are private. ARR: Ashton Funeral Home, Easton. Memorials may be made to Easton Area Public Library. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call on July 4, 2019