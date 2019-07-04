Home

POWERED BY

Services
ASHTON FUNERAL HOME - EASTON
1337 NORTHAMPTON ST
Easton, PA 18042-4021
610-253-4678
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hoffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert F. Hoffman Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert F. Hoffman Jr. Obituary
Robert F. Hoffman, Jr., 70 of Easton, PA died June 29, 2019. Born in Millburn, NJ he was a graduate of Millburn HS and Montclair State College. He was a Sgt. in the Air Force during the Vietnam War and employed by NEMF, Elizabeth, NJ as an information technology manager. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Patricia; 8 stepchildren, including: Heidi, Charles, Jamie & Jennifer; brother: William; sister: Laura Bournique; & 6 grandchildren. Services are private. ARR: Ashton Funeral Home, Easton. Memorials may be made to Easton Area Public Library. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ASHTON FUNERAL HOME - EASTON
Download Now