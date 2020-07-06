Robert F. "Bobby" Koch, 76, of Allentown, passed away suddenly on Wednesday July 1, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. Born in Quakertown, he was the son of the late Frank and Mildred (Andreas) Koch. Bobby was a graduate of Fountain Hill High School. He worked as a DJ and ran his own business called BKDJ for many years. He was a regular on local radio and at area dance clubs. Bobby was President of the Allentown Patriots Organization since 2011, and was an announcer and umpire at softball games for many years at Patriots Park. Most recently, he worked as a driver for the Devin House in Allentown, driving the residents. He enjoyed the outdoors, riding his bike, and was an avid New York Yankess and Philadelphia Eagles Fan.
Survivors: He will be lovingly remembered by his Daughter Jill L. Kuritz and her husband Ronald of Orefield and his loving grandchildren Payton and her husband Jon Lynch, Laken and her boyfriend Tyler Waterman, Creeden, Graylon and Tanner.
Services: Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Bobby's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Funeral Home, Fountain Hill. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Allentown Patriots Youth Association, Inc. 1027 W. W. Wyoming St. Allentown, PA 18103.