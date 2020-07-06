1/1
Robert F. Koch
Robert F. "Bobby" Koch, 76, of Allentown, passed away suddenly on Wednesday July 1, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. Born in Quakertown, he was the son of the late Frank and Mildred (Andreas) Koch. Bobby was a graduate of Fountain Hill High School. He worked as a DJ and ran his own business called BKDJ for many years. He was a regular on local radio and at area dance clubs. Bobby was President of the Allentown Patriots Organization since 2011, and was an announcer and umpire at softball games for many years at Patriots Park. Most recently, he worked as a driver for the Devin House in Allentown, driving the residents. He enjoyed the outdoors, riding his bike, and was an avid New York Yankess and Philadelphia Eagles Fan.

Survivors: He will be lovingly remembered by his Daughter Jill L. Kuritz and her husband Ronald of Orefield and his loving grandchildren Payton and her husband Jon Lynch, Laken and her boyfriend Tyler Waterman, Creeden, Graylon and Tanner.

Services: Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Bobby's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Funeral Home, Fountain Hill. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Allentown Patriots Youth Association, Inc. 1027 W. W. Wyoming St. Allentown, PA 18103.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cantelmi Funeral Home
1311 BROADWAY
Fountain Hill, PA 18015 4043
610-866-2323
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 5, 2020
Growin up together memories are endless:
Always enjoyed our trip home with you in mind, breakfast @ Dartos, dancing to your favorite tuneBuild Me Up Butter cup @ The Bar with NoName!! Our frequent long distance calls to reminisce!!! Bobby, Martha & I miss you dearly!! Always in our hearts & minds.

Peter & Martha Martinez
Miami, Florida
Peter , Martha Martinez
Friend
July 4, 2020
Our sympathy and condolences to the family.Will miss Bobby.A good friend.Greg Werly&Dianne Van Horn.
Dianne Can Horn
Friend
July 3, 2020
Really good friend and co worker at Vinart , Ill miss him!
TITO TORRES
Coworker
July 3, 2020
Rest in peace, Bobby. You were always one of my favorite people.
I'll miss talking with you. - Ron
Ron Kelly
Friend
July 3, 2020
CHAMP! Bobby was always great to work with. Always fun times selling pretzels. Bert Charlie, Philly Pretzel and Rileys Pub
True Gentleman!
Friend
