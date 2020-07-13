1/
Robert F. Lehman
Robert F. Lehman, 85, of Bethlehem, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Franklin and Emma (Moyer) Lehman. Robert was the loving husband of Susan (Allem) Lehman with whom he recently celebrated 57 years of marriage with on June 1. He honorably served his country in the United States Army. Robert graduated from Liberty High School and Lehigh University. He worked as an Electrical Engineer for PPL Utilities.

Survivors: In addition to his wife, Susan, Robert will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, Amy Lehman and Karen Shupe and husband Kenneth; grand dog, Chloe; sister, Phyllis Huk and husband William; nephew, Michael Huk and wife Michele. Robert is preceded in death by his son, Timothy Lehman.

Services: Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Inurnment will take place at Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem has been entrusted with arrangements.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society, 3893 Adler Place, Ste. 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 13, 2020.
