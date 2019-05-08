|
|
Robert F. Thomas, 95, of Wescosville, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, in St. Luke's Hospital, Quakertown. Born July 22, 1923 in Allentown, he was the son of the late James A. and Mary (Spear) Thomas. He was the beloved husband of the late Joan (Riegel) Thomas for 62 years. He was a 1941 graduate of Allentown High School and was a World War II veteran in George Patton's 3rd Army, including the Battle of the Bulge with the 26th Infantry Division. Robert was the assistant purchasing agent for Essroc Corp. for 32 years and loved spending time with his family at Long Beach Island and watching Philadelphia sports. Survivors: sons, Robert C., Sr. and wife, Carol A., Germansville, David A. and wife, Christine M., Allentown; daughter, Beth Selkregg, Wescosville; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren. Services: private. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)
Published in Morning Call on May 8, 2019