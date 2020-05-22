Robert F. Trettel
1946 - 2020
Robert F. Trettel, 74, of Walnutport, passed away peacefully, Thursday, May 21, 2020 in his home. Born on May 13, 1946, he was the son of the late Francis and Mary (Kravitz) Trettel. Robert was a graduate of Slatington High School, Class of 1964. He was employed as a Sergeant for US Security Associates, working at the Horsehead Corporation in Palmerton for many years.

He is survived by sisters: Karen and husband Phil Ritter of NC, June and husband Rick Seyler of VA; niece Erica and husband Kevin Cielinski of NC, nephew: Gavin Seyler of IN; 2 great nephews, 1 great niece.

A private graveside service will be held at Sacred Heart Parish Cemetery, Palmerton. Arrangements are under the direction of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington.

Published in Morning Call on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
