Robert F. Wolfinger, Jr., 64 of Quakertown died Friday February 21, 2020 in Valley Manor Health and Rehabilitation Center, Coopersburg surrounded by his loving family. Born in Quakertown he was the son of Robert F., Sr. and Mae (Tarantino) Wolfinger of Quakertown. He enjoyed music, collecting records and CD's and watching classic T.V. shows. He was a frequent vendor and patron of the Quakertown Farmers Market. Bobby also loved to ride his bike and could be seen throughout the area doing so in all kinds of weather. He was also a member of Grace Bible Fellowship Church in Quakertown. In addition to his parents Bob and Mae, he is survived by his siblings, Gary (Sandy) of Quakertown, Patti Musselman (Thomas) of Sellersville, Craig (Fern) of Sellersville, Sandy Joynes (Lance) of St. Croix and Sue Dimmig (Dean) of Perkasie. He is also survived by extended family and friends. Services will be held on Monday evening February 24, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. at Grace Bible Fellowship Church, 1811 N. Old Bethlehem Pike Quakertown PA 18951. Call from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family on Tuesday February 25, in Christ Union Cemetery, Trumbauersville. Arrangements are in the care of the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) Quakertown. Memorial contributions can be made to the church memorial fund at the above address.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 23, 2020