Robert G. Blacker, 71, of New York City died on August 30, 2019. Robert was passionate about his 50-year career in theater. He worked with Joseph Papp at the Public Theater in New York, then helped Des McAnuff reestablish the LaJolla Playhouse, where he served as Dramaturg and Associate Artistic Director. As Artistic Director of the Sundance Theatre Lab he helped to develop many new plays by mentoring countless playwrights and actors. Robert served as Institutional Dramaturg at the Stratford Shakespeare Festival in Stratford, Ontario, again with Artistic Director Des McAnuff, where he helped foster new play development, leading to the creation of The Foerster Bernstein New Play Development Program, which acts as an incubator for Canadian playwrights. Along the way he taught Shakespeare studies at the graduate level at Columbia, Iowa, UCSD and the Yale School of Drama, where he also served as interim Chair of Playwriting. Robert's last project was his book, "Shakespeare In Three Dimensions" which was published by Routledge in 2018. Over the years Robert touched innumerable lives and his work greatly enriched American theater. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
Robert was born in Allentown, Pa. to the late Ernest and Stella (Fedak) Blacker. He was a graduate of Emmaus High School and Cornell University. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Jeffrey and Ann Blacker, of Allentown.
Calling hours will be 8:45 to 9:45 AM on Saturday, September 14, at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 1629 Hamilton St. Allentown PA 18104, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at the Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena, 1825 W. Turner St. Allentown PA at 10:30 AM. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 547 N. Krocks Rd. Allentown, PA 18106.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to either the Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena (in memo, The Cathedral Choir), 1825 W. Turner St. Allentown PA 18104 or to New Dramatists, 424 W. 44th Street, New York, NY 10036.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 10, 2019