Robert Gehman Bookheimer, 76, of Macungie, passed away April 28, 2019 at home. He was the beloved husband of Hannalore (Kaiser) Bookheimer. Born in Lansdale, he was a son of the late J. Robert and Ada (Gehman) Bookheimer. Robert served his country honorably in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was an executive chef for the Army. He was a member of the F.&A. M., the VFW in Red Hill and formerly also in Breinigsville; a member of the Seisholtzville Fire Company and also the fire police there; and a member of the Valley Forge Chapter #312, Vietnam Veterans of America.Surviving with his wife, are children: Earle Bookheimer, and his wife, Donna, of Douglassville; Gwenn Berkheimer, of Macungie; grandchildren: Victoria, wife of Dennis Conklin Jr; and Christopher, Daniel, and Erin Bookheimer; great-grandchildren: Dennis III and Makenzie Conklin; and sisters: Frances, wife of Steve Bowers and Norma Homes.A viewing will be held from 1 – 3 PM on Saturday, May 4, followed by a celebration of his life at the Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory, 163 Main Street, Pennsburg. The services will conclude with military honors.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Animals in Distress, P.O. Box 6095075 Limeport Pike, Coopersburg, PA 18036.