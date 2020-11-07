Robert G. "Skip" Schrammel, Jr., 86, of Allentown, passed away November 4, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem. He was the widower of Dorothy L. (Harris) Schrammel, who passed away in 2018. They celebrated 44 years of marriage. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Robert G. and Lillian E. (Stetz) Schrammel. Skip was a letter carrier with the United States Postal Service, retiring after 30 years of service in 1989. He graduated from Allentown High School in 1951 and served his country from 1952-1956 with the United States Navy. Skip was devoted to family and had a great love of music and books. He never stopped learning.
Survivors: Brother, Earl T. Schrammel and his wife, Joyce; Sister, Susan G. Sunderland and her husband, David; Step Sons, Dennis and John Mayer; Step-Grandchildren and Step Great Grandchildren; Nieces and Nephews.
Services: A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, www.BKRFH.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to St. Luke's Hospice House, 240 Union Station Plz, Bethlehem, PA 18015.