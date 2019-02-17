Robert Galowitch, 85, of Allentown, passed away on Saturday February 16, 2019. Robert was the husband of Delores (Lukow) Galowitch and they celebrated their 63rd anniversary this past September. Born in Allentown he was a son of the late Joseph and Matilda (Gilliard) Galowitch. Robert was a member of Our Lady help of Christians Catholic Church in Allentown. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. Robert was a millwright for the former Bethlehem Steel Corp. prior to retiring in 1995. He was a member of the Young Men's Club in Allentown, and the MORA Club. He loved animals and was always donating to shelters. Robert belonged to the dog walkers club at the East Side Reservoir. He and Delores traveled to Long Wood Gardens so often that they named their personal garden Short Wood Gardens. Surviving with his wife Delores is his son and wife Cheryl and their son Joseph. He was preceded in death by his brother Paul F. and his sister Anna. A funeral service will be on Saturday February 23, 2019 at 11:30 am in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, 908 Hanover Ave. Allentown. Calling will be from 10:30-11:30 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Robert's memory to Animals in Distress. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary