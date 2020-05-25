Robert H. Cooper
1947 - 2020
Robert H. Cooper, 73, of New Tripoli, passed away at home on May 23, 2020. He was the husband of Susan L. (Yastrop) Cooper. They celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary on May 8th. Born January 8, 1947 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Theodore and Margaret (Gambelli) Cooper. He graduated from Liberty High School in 1964. Before retiring, Robert was employed for 20 years as a project manager for Dun & Bradstreet. Previously he worked for the former Bethlehem Steel for 15 years as a travel consultant.

Survivors: Loving wife; daughters Rebecca Raymond and husband William of Edgewater,MD and Amy Cooper of Philadelphia, PA; sister, Judith A. Cooper of Bethlehem, PA; grandchildren Sam Raymond and Abigail Raymond.

Services: A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Hunsicker Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3438 Rte. 309, Orefield, PA 18069.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers to American Cancer Society, 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem PA, 18017.

Published in Morning Call on May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
