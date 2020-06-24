Robert H. Edwards
1950 - 2020
Robert H. Edwards, 69, of Palmerton, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest. Born December 9, 1950, he was a son of the late Robert J. and Laura I. (Wertz) Edwards.

He graduated from the former Slatington High School and was formerly employed by General Electric and Eastern Industries. Robert served in the army reserves.

He is survived by a son, Bradly Edwards; sisters, Sydney Caton and husband, Thomas, Patricia Dalrymple and husband, Russell; nieces and nephews. Brothers, Ronald Frable and Roger Frable; and a niece, Kimberly Caton preceded Robert in death.

Services: A funeral service will be held 11 A.M. Friday, June 26, 2020, Kevin E. Hunsicker Funeral Home Inc., 4214 Main St., Slatedale. Call 10-11 A.M. Friday and interment will be at Slatedale Cemetery.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Kevin E Hunsicker Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Kevin E Hunsicker Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kevin E Hunsicker Funeral Home Inc
4214 Main St
Slatedale, PA 18079
(610) 767-3700
