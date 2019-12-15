|
Bethlehem native Robert H. Hammersmith, Jr. passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday December 12, 2019 at the age of 86. To the end, Robert remained a deeply curious man who loved reading, developing new areas of interest like photography, and exploring the wider world with his wife. Born into humble circumstances toward the end of the Depression, Robert's love of learning propelled him into the navy and later to college and graduate school. He earned both a Bachelors and a Masters degree in Education from Temple University, all while working full-time. Robert worked as a pattern-maker in the Bethlehem Steel Company before becoming a teacher. For 31 years Robert taught cabinet-making at the Bethlehem AreaVo-Tech; he took pride in being a mentor to countless students, and he truly cared about providing a quality education to young people.
Robert was a perfect match to his beloved wife, Anne H. Hammersmith, with whom he shared 51 years of marriage. He was also a creative and generous father to his children. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Amy S. Hammersmith of New York, NY (husband Jamie Mowder); brother Richard Hammersmith of Bethlehem; sisters Eleanor Young of Jacksonville, FL and Elizabeth Hammersmith of Bethlehem. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Sarah A. Hammersmith and an older brother, William Hammersmith.
In his memory, contributions can be made to the Bethlehem Area Public Library or to St. Luke's Hospice, Bethlehem.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arr. By JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. Offer condolences at www.jamesfuneralhome.org
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 15, 2019