Robert H. Holland, 82, of Whitehall, died Monday, March 30, 2020 at Westminster Village, Allentown. He was the husband of Theresa M. (Nederostek) Holland to whom he was married 60 years. Born in West Catasauqua, March 16, 1938, Robert was the son of the late Harold and Eva (Kline) Holland. He was employed as a draftsman for FLSmidth, Inc. in Bethlehem, formerly Fuller Co. for 30 years before retiring in 2001. Robert was a life member of the Fullerton Fire Co.
Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Theresa; daughter, Beverly Ann Director and her husband, Richard of Allentown; five grandchildren; one great granddaughter; predeceased by a daughter, Debi J. VanDenberg and a sister, Janet Mingora.
Service: A private graveside service will be held at St. John's Union Cemetery, (Mickleys) Whitehall. No public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 1, 2020