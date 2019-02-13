|
Robert H. Kuntz, 83, of Walnutport passed away Monday, February 11, 2019. Born in Treichlers, March 6, 1935 he was the son of the late Phaon M. & Margaret L. (Ginder) Kuntz. He was a graduate of Slatington High School Class of 1953.He was the husband of Frances M. (Hewitt) Kuntz and they celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on February 8th.Robert was an electrician at Mack Trucks for over 30 years before retiring in 1991. He also was a radio and TV repair man for many years.Survivors: Wife Frances; Sons, Ronald (Maria) of Northampton, Richard at home. Daughters, Donna (husband Walter) Fox of Northampton, Debra (husband George) Smith of Walnutport; Sister, Janet (husband Samuel) Schaadt of Treichlers; grandchildren, Matthew (wife Amber) Snyder, Jacob Fox, Tyler & Trent Smith, Aiden & Alexa Kuntz; great grandchild, Blake Snyder; nieces & nephews.Services: 11 am, Friday February 15 at Good Shepard UCC Church, Slatington. Calling hours: 10-11 am In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the church or diabetes foundation. Both c/o of Kevin E. Hunsicker Funeral Home Inc., P. O. Box 29, Slatedale, PA 18079-0029.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 13, 2019