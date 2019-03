Robert H. Schlegel, 72 of Allentown, PA passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital - Allentown Campus. Born November 11, 1946 in Allentown, PA, he was the son of the late Harvey F. Schlegel and the late Miriam (Lehr) Schlegel. He was the husband of Nancy M. (George) Schlegel with whom he celebrated 53 years of marriage with last July. Robert had his own home improvement business, R & S Contractors from 1975-1990. He was employed as a Locksmith for DeSales University and then went on to work for Lehigh University for many years before retiring in 2008. After retiring, Robert served as a Crossing Guard for Fountain Hill Elementary. He was a member of Epic Church in Bethlehem and did maintenance for the church. He served his country honorably as a SP4 in the U.S. Army from 1968-1974, during the Vietnam War. He was an avid bowler and a member of the Rose Bowl Friday morning league in Allentown. He enjoyed model trains and loved playing board games, especially Monopoly. He spent time outside gardening and camping. Robert had an adventurous side, he loved to visit amusement parks and was an avid roller coaster rider. He loved spending time with his two grandsons.Surviving along with his wife are son, Robert H. Schlegel, II and wife Lori of Bethlehem, PA, daughter, Melissa M. wife of Brian Beahn of Kutztown, PA, grandsons, Matthew and Nathan, sister, Shirley Ramaley of Whitehall, PA, brother, Herbert Schlegel and wife Ann Lee; numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Kenneth Schlegel.A Funeral service with Military Honors will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA 18067. The family will receive friends from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 and Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown, PA. Contributions: Memorial contributions may be made to Epic Church After School Program c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary