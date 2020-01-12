Home

Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. - Catasauqua
234 Walnut Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
610-264-0601
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. - Catasauqua
234 Walnut Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
335 Old Carriage Rd
Northampton, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
335 Old Carriage Rd
Northampton, PA
View Map
Robert H. Teets


1928 - 2020
Robert H. Teets Obituary
Robert H. Teets, 91, of Catasauqua, formerly of Whitehall, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospice in Allentown. He was the beloved husband of Shirley M. (Millhime) Teets of Catasauqua. Born on February 2, 1928, in Lehighton, he was the son of the late Willard A. and Helen L. (Heimbach) Teets.

Robert was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran who honorably served his nation during WWII. He enjoyed working as a surveyor for the PA Highway Department and continued his career as a skilled draftsman for Alcoa, ultimately retiring from Fuller Co. Robert was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Northampton and the former St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Catasauqua.

Robert was exceptionally talented. He loved music, was a great singer, and an accomplished tenor sax player and he loved playing with the Big Band Ambassadors. He was also a skillful woodworker.

In addition to his wife Shirley, he is survived by sons Randy Teets and wife Cindi; Jeffrey Teets and companion Mary Ann Kneas; daughter, Lois, wife of Dennis Hower; stepdaughters, Kay Muehlberger; and Laurie, wife of Lou Perna; brother, Thomas Teets and wife, Shirley; sister, Joanne Geayer; grandchildren, Sarah Teets, Jeff Teets, Juliet Hower; step-grandchildren, Elizabeth Flynn, Daniel Hower and wife Melanie; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brother, Richard Teets and sister, LeClaire Snyder.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 335 Old Carriage Rd, Northampton, PA 18067. A Viewing will be held from 7-8:30 PM on Tuesday, January 14 at Brubaker Funeral Home, 234 Walnut St., Catasauqua, PA 18032 and on Wednesday from 10-11 AM in the church. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Robert's memory to a . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 12, 2020
