CORRECTION, Robert H. Teets, 91, of Catasauqua, formerly of Whitehall, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospice in Allentown. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1335 Old Carriage Rd, Northampton, PA 18067. A Viewing will be held from 7-8:30 PM on Tuesday, January 14 at Brubaker Funeral Home, 234 Walnut St., Catasauqua, PA 18032 and on Wednesday from 10-11 AM in the church. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Robert's memory to a . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 14, 2020