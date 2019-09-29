|
|
Robert Henry Minnich of Middletown, Delaware, was known fondly as, "Pappy," to his family and as, "Bob," to his friends, neighbors and those who knew him. Pappy passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, September 11th, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in East Texas, Pennsylvania on March 18th, 1936, son of the late Barton Nathaniel Minnich and Marie Butz Minnich. Bob received his Engineering degree from Lehigh University, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Well known as honest, hardworking and detail oriented, Bob served a dedicated career to the State of Delaware, as the Chief Engineer and Architect, in charge of Facilities Management.
Pappy was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was united in marriage to Eleanor Oship Minnich on November 4th, 1967. Eleanor preceded him in death on May 16th, 2013. He is survived by his daughters, Lisa M. Savino and husband Lou of Middletown, Delaware and Lori L. Minnich-Wareham and husband Bill of Severna Park, Maryland. Pappy was most proud of his seven wonderful grandchildren Mary, Bella, Kate, Louis, Rylan, Sofia and Nicholas. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren playing sports, performing on stage and being recognized at school.
Bob was always up for a having a good time; and enjoyed celebrating on many occasions with his loving family and amazing friends. Pappy was happiest spending time at the beach and the lake, surrounded by those he loved. He enjoyed fishing, cheering on the Baltimore Ravens, collecting coins and antiquing.
His family invites relatives, friends, neighbors and those who knew him for a celebration of life, on Sunday, October 6th, 2019 from one o'clock to four o'clock at his home in Cantwell Ridge at 527 Silverhill Crossing, Middletown, Delaware.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Tree of Life Lutheran Church located at 505 Osbourne Street, P.O. Box 64, in Odessa, Delaware 19730.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 29, 2019