Robert (Bob) Hollinger, 91, of Reading, PA died peacefully on April 18, 2020 at Whitehall Manor where he had resided for several years. He was the loving husband of JoAnne (Nester) who predeceased him on February 16, 2010. They were married for 58 years. Born in Hyde Park, PA, Bob was the son of the late William and Rachel (Seyler) Hollinger. A 1946 graduate of Muhlenberg High School, Bob played on their championship baseball team, was a member of the National Honor Society, and played the violin. While still in school, he volunteered with the United States Merchant Marines. As a result of this experience, Bob proudly enlisted with the United States Marine Corps. He bravely served his country during World War II in the European Theater and completed his tour of duty in Italy. Bob was very active in his church over the years. He served as a Sunday School teacher and a Church Council member of the Lutheran Church in America for 12 years. He and his wife were members of the Church of the Brethren, Wyomissing. Mr. Hollinger was also active in his West Reading community as a Board Member, as President of the Lions Club and playground association. Bob's career path began and ended in the insurance business. As a young man he worked for American Casualty where he met the love of his life, JoAnne. At his next job he worked for 12 years in the metallurgy department of Carpenter Steel. For 25 years, Bob was a successful insurance agent working for Lutheran Brotherhood selling Life and Health insurance as well as Mutual Funds until his retirement. He was a kind and loving man who was deeply devoted to his wife and children. He made many sacrifices for his family over the years, but he always demonstrated a strong and unconditional love. Grandpop enjoyed spending time with his family, and he loved all of his children very much. In addition to his wife, Bob was predeceased by his sister, Betty Noecker and a great granddaughter, Ashley. Surviving are his sister, Mary Thomas, and his five children: Linda Walker (James) of Lebanon,PA, Debra Lachina (Michael) of Denver, PA, Cathy Hollinger of Delray Beach, FL and Robert Hollinger (Kayoko) of Macungie, PA. His son Kevin was estranged from his father for many years. He also is survived by his 14 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Services will be held at a later time when we are allowed to gather with our friends and family. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 21, 2020.