Robert I. Taschler, 86, of Walnutport, passed away Thursday, December 3 in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg campus. He was the husband of Anna F. (Heiney) Taschler. They were married 60 years last March.



He worked as a diesel mechanic for both Matlack Trucking, Northampton, and PennDOT.



Bobby was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, Cherryville.



He served honorably in the Air Force, attaining the rank of Airman First Class.



Born in Nazareth, Bobby was a son of the late Michael and Rosa (Sigura) Taschler.



Survivors: Wife; daughter Julie and husband Rodney Smale, sons Jeffrey and wife Sandra, Terry and wife Alicia; grandchildren Brittany and Ty Taschler; sister Mrs. Helen Gower; brother Michael. He was predeceased by brother Frankie, sisters Rose Miller, Anna Tomasits, Mary Milkovich and Betty Faustner.



Services: Private, at the convenience of family. Arrangements, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton.



Contributions: Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach CA 90266.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store