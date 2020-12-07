1/1
Robert I. Taschler
Robert I. Taschler, 86, of Walnutport, passed away Thursday, December 3 in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg campus. He was the husband of Anna F. (Heiney) Taschler. They were married 60 years last March.

He worked as a diesel mechanic for both Matlack Trucking, Northampton, and PennDOT.

Bobby was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, Cherryville.

He served honorably in the Air Force, attaining the rank of Airman First Class.

Born in Nazareth, Bobby was a son of the late Michael and Rosa (Sigura) Taschler.

Survivors: Wife; daughter Julie and husband Rodney Smale, sons Jeffrey and wife Sandra, Terry and wife Alicia; grandchildren Brittany and Ty Taschler; sister Mrs. Helen Gower; brother Michael. He was predeceased by brother Frankie, sisters Rose Miller, Anna Tomasits, Mary Milkovich and Betty Faustner.

Services: Private, at the convenience of family. Arrangements, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton.

Contributions: Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach CA 90266.

Published in Morning Call on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
(610) 826-2270
