Robert J. and Mary C. O'Rourke
Robert J. and Mary C. (Sek) O'Rourke of Allentown, passed away on Sunday June 21, 2020 after being involved in an accident. Both Bob & Mary were born in Allentown. Bob was the son of Rose A. (Perry) wife of James Mott, and the late Robert G. O'Rourke. Mary was a daughter of Stanley and Mary S. (Nolan) Sek. Bob was a manager and arborist for the Davey Tree Co. in New Jersey, and Mary was a Registered Nurse for the Lehigh Valley Health Network. Mary was a member of Holy Infancy Catholic Church in Bethlehem. Bob and Mary rode for many local charities, especially endearing was the Corey & Kimberly's Ride. Surviving are Bob's daughters; Ashley and fiancee Mark Schumacher, and Sara O'Rourke. His brothers; Ben Bowen (Christina) and Mike O'Rourke (Misty). Bob's sister is Brenda wife of John Maniatty. Mary is survived by her daughters; Ashley and fiancee Mark Schumacher, and Sara O'Rourke. Her sister is Nancy E. wife of Stephen Miller. Bob & Mary were preceded in death by their daughter Kimberly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 11:00 am in Holy Infancy Church. Calling will be on Saturday from 9:00-11:00 am in Holy Infancy. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Bob & Mary's memory to Kathy Furr or the Corey & Kimberly's Ride both care of the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Holy Infancy
JUN
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Infancy Church
Funeral services provided by
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

6 entries
June 23, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Blake & June Beil
Friend
June 23, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jon Geuy
June 23, 2020
Bob and Mary you will truly be missed .Both of you were great souls . You will be truly missed condolences to your family and friends
Stephen Werner
Acquaintance
June 23, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Samantha Kumiko
June 23, 2020
So so very sorry for this loss. Prayers for the family and all the loved ones and friendships.
Ed & Deb Engle
June 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful couple. We will love you and miss you always.
Debbie & Dick Gor
Family
