Robert J. and Mary C. (Sek) O'Rourke of Allentown, passed away on Sunday June 21, 2020 after being involved in an accident. Both Bob & Mary were born in Allentown. Bob was the son of Rose A. (Perry) wife of James Mott, and the late Robert G. O'Rourke. Mary was a daughter of Stanley and Mary S. (Nolan) Sek. Bob was a manager and arborist for the Davey Tree Co. in New Jersey, and Mary was a Registered Nurse for the Lehigh Valley Health Network. Mary was a member of Holy Infancy Catholic Church in Bethlehem. Bob and Mary rode for many local charities, especially endearing was the Corey & Kimberly's Ride. Surviving are Bob's daughters; Ashley and fiancee Mark Schumacher, and Sara O'Rourke. His brothers; Ben Bowen (Christina) and Mike O'Rourke (Misty). Bob's sister is Brenda wife of John Maniatty. Mary is survived by her daughters; Ashley and fiancee Mark Schumacher, and Sara O'Rourke. Her sister is Nancy E. wife of Stephen Miller. Bob & Mary were preceded in death by their daughter Kimberly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 11:00 am in Holy Infancy Church. Calling will be on Saturday from 9:00-11:00 am in Holy Infancy. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Bob & Mary's memory to Kathy Furr or the Corey & Kimberly's Ride both care of the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 24, 2020.