Robert J. "Bob" Boyle, 79, of Hellertown, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2019 at St. Luke's University Hospital – Fountain Hill. He was the husband of Betty (Mast) Boyle, with whom he shared 57 years of loving marriage. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Francis and Hilda (Halleman) Boyle. After graduating from Bethlehem Catholic High School, he proudly served his country in the US Army. Bob landed a job with Bethlehem Steel Corp upon his return, and worked as a Cost Analyst, retiring after 40 years of service. He then worked another 12 years for Neighbors Home and Garden Center in Hellertown. He was an avid golfer, a die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan, and a proud member of the Hellertown American Legion. Bob was also a member of St. Theresa of the child Jesus Catholic Church in Hellertown. Survivors: wife Betty; daughter Tamela A. Boyle of Hellertown; brother Francis Boyle and his wife Rosalie of Bethlehem. Services: Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, May 5, in the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem, 18018, where friends may call from 2:00 PM until time of services. Online condolences may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com Published in Morning Call on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary