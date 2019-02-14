Robert J. Breidenbach, 83, of Hanover Township, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Hospice, Allentown. He was the husband of the late Betty Ann (Fairchild) Breidenbach, who died in 2008. Born in Fountain Hill, Robert was one of 15 children born to Ludwig and Naomi (Weil) Breidenbach. After graduating from Fountain Hill High School, he went on to earn his BA from Moravian College, and then his Master's of Education from Lehigh University. He was a teacher in the Saucon Valley School District for over 35 years, and also coached basketball there. He also served as the Recreation Director for Hanover Township for 25 years. He and his wife enjoyed travelling, and they experienced wonderful trips to many parts of our world. He was a longtime member of Holy Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bethlehem. Survivors: sons Robert Breidenbach and his wife Kris of Freemansburg, Duane Breidenbach and his wife Denise of Nazareth; grandchildren Jesse, Collin and Cody; siblings Richard, Donald, Thomas, June, Jean Linda, Jane, Lucille, Shirley, MaryAnn, Ann and Diane. Robert was predeceased by his brothers Paul and Chuck. Services: A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM Friday at Holy Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2700 Jacksonville Rd, Bethlehem, 18017, where friends may call from 10 AM until time of services. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com Contributions: in lieu of flowers to: Lehigh Valley Hospital Hospice, P.O. Box 4000, Allentown, PA 18105 Published in Morning Call on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary