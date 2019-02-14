Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cantelmi Funeral Home
1311 BROADWAY
Fountain Hill, PA 18015 4043
610-866-2323
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Breidenbach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Breidenbach

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert J. Breidenbach Obituary
Robert J. Breidenbach, 83, of Hanover Township, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Hospice, Allentown. He was the husband of the late Betty Ann (Fairchild) Breidenbach, who died in 2008. Born in Fountain Hill, Robert was one of 15 children born to Ludwig and Naomi (Weil) Breidenbach. After graduating from Fountain Hill High School, he went on to earn his BA from Moravian College, and then his Master's of Education from Lehigh University. He was a teacher in the Saucon Valley School District for over 35 years, and also coached basketball there. He also served as the Recreation Director for Hanover Township for 25 years. He and his wife enjoyed travelling, and they experienced wonderful trips to many parts of our world. He was a longtime member of Holy Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bethlehem. Survivors: sons Robert Breidenbach and his wife Kris of Freemansburg, Duane Breidenbach and his wife Denise of Nazareth; grandchildren Jesse, Collin and Cody; siblings Richard, Donald, Thomas, June, Jean Linda, Jane, Lucille, Shirley, MaryAnn, Ann and Diane. Robert was predeceased by his brothers Paul and Chuck. Services: A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM Friday at Holy Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2700 Jacksonville Rd, Bethlehem, 18017, where friends may call from 10 AM until time of services. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com Contributions: in lieu of flowers to: Lehigh Valley Hospital Hospice, P.O. Box 4000, Allentown, PA 18105
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cantelmi Funeral Home
Download Now